Agartala: In a bid to prevent road accidents, Tripura CM Manik Saha on Monday flagged off four new vehicles of the state police to patrol the Agartala-Sabroom National Highway.

The 130-km stretch covers four districts of the state — West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati and North Tripura — respectively.

"The initiative has been undertaken to curb the alarming rise of fatal road mishaps on Agartala-Sabroom National Highway," CM Saha said.

“The initiative has been undertaken to curb the alarming rise of fatal road mishaps on Agartala-Sabroom National Highway,” CM Saha said.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Saha said, “On an average, 90,000 vehicles ply on the road each day. The rise in fatal road accidents prompted the police to increase surveillance. According to state government data, the cases of road accidents have been rising at a rate of 8 percent every month, while the fatalities are also increasing at a rate of 2.5 percent.”

The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said this intensive surveillance system will also help the police to check illegal transport of narcotics substances. “The reports suggest that many of the drivers ply vehicles in an inebriated condition. The drug smugglers also use this route. This extra feature of surveillance will reduce the highway crimes significantly in the days to come,” he hoped.

The four vehicles are equipped with a range of high-tech gadgets such as breath analyzer, speed detectors and an automated challan system.

Saha said, “The BSF and other security forces posted in bordering areas have been alerted and advised to take extra precautions given the recent ambush by the banned NLFT militants.”

“We are alert and the situation is being monitored. I have spoken to DGP Tripura police to keep the police on high alert. The NLFT militants have selected those pockets specifically where barbed wire fencing is not erected owing to some objection from the Bangladesh authorities. Since this is an international issue, the Central government is taking up the matter with the Bangladesh government,” he said.

Saha said the NLFT militants always use the hilly terrain for such kind of ambushes that give them an upper hand over the security personnel posted in the low-lying areas. “They are always in the better attacking position. We are reviewing all the security aspects and accordingly steps will be taken,” Saha added.

