Tripura: Manik Sarkar tells DYFI members to stand by oppressed people

Agartala: Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar on Sunday exhorted the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members to stand by the oppressed people, which he said is the need of the hour.

At a blood donation camp organised by the DYFI, a youth organisation of the CPI(M) in West Tripura district’s Jirania sub-division, to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, Sarkar recalled the contribution of freedom fighters like Kshudiram Bose and Bhagat Singh in the country’s freedom struggle.

“We have gained freedom from the British in exchange for the martyrdom of several youths like Binoy-Badal-Dinesh,” he stated.

The former Tripura chief minister said about 85 per cent of the country’s people are facing a tough time.

“There is no adequate arrangement of food, shelter, health facilities and livelihood for the common people. The objective of independence is fading in the country,” he said.

The CPI(M) politburo member urged the party workers to organize the people and extend all possible help in order to engineer a change in society.

Sarkar also appealed to people to come forward for body and eye donation posthumously.

“We must encourage the body and eye donation alongside blood donation to uphold human dignity,” he added.

