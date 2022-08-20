Agartala: In a surprise move, the Tripura government affected a minor reshuffle in the state cabinet by dividing responsibilities among new inductees — minister Prem Kumar Reang and Rampada Jamatia.

“In a modification of earlier Notification of even number dated 18th May 2022 and in pursuance of the provisions of Rule – 5 of the Rules of Executive Business of the Government of the State of Tripura, the Governor of Tripura has, on the advice of the Chief Minister, been pleased to re-allocate the business of the Government by assigning the charge of the Departments to the following Ministers with immediate effect,” notification of the GA (Confidential and Cabinet) department undersigned by Chief Secretary JK Sinha said.

Ramapada Jamatia, who was inducted into the state cabinet when CM Manik Saha filled up the vacant posts of the cabinet, got charge of the Handloom, Handicrafts and the Sericulture Department — a subsidiary department of the industries of commerce. He was relieved from the charge of TRP and PTG sub-departments under the Tribal Welfare Department.

Minister Prem Kumar Reang, who replaced IPFT MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia in the cabinet, has got the charge of Tribal Welfare’s TRP and PTG sections. Apart from these, he also holds the portfolios of Fishery and Cooperation.

