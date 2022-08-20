Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday took strong exception to the nexus of miscreants halting development in the state’s largest industrial area located in Bodhjungnagar on the outskirts of Agartala city.

The Chief Minister directed the cops to undertake stringent punitive measures against those involved in creating problems for the entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing a get-together of the industry owners at Tripura Industrial Growth Centre, De Saha said, “I have come to know that despite lodging FIRs, the police is inactive in neutralizing these anti-social elements. The police should take note of this. The DGP of Tripura Police is here. I would say if they terrorise you, terrorise them.”

The Chief Minister, during his maiden visit to the industrial area was accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, newly appointed DGP of Tripura Amitabha Ranjan, IG Law and order, Special Secretary Abhishek Chandra and other higher officials of the state and District administration.

He said, “Unless the law and order situation is good and enough security arrangements, growth of Industries is not possible. The industry owners have flagged their grievances, and I am assuring you that all these issues will be addressed in no time. We have already received an in-principle sanction of Rs 22 crore for the industrial sector under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. We are looking forward to scaling new heights in the industrial sector, and for that, we need cooperation from all stakeholders.”

The Chief Minister was also told about the frequent power outages and scarcity of gas required to scale up production.

“I have noticed a lot of lacunas. Some problems exist with the power distribution here in the area, this issue will be solved as early as possible and the uninterrupted power supply will be restored. In the case of gas, I will talk to Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited. Two industrial units are under temporary suspension owing to the unavailability of gas. This issue will also be sorted out as soon as possible,” the Chief Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Engineer to complete the boundary works. “The boundary is being broken by the miscreants. In presence of full proof security the boundary should be constructed. Any kind of interference will not be tolerated at all.”

He said, “In the NITI Ayog meeting, all the states have been directed to set focus on enhancing export potential. Prime Minister Modi has said that export is the key to attaining self-reliance. We all should work together to reach that goal.”

The Chief Minister also assured the industry owners of government procurement. “I have come to know that the state government is not procuring locally manufactured products. I feel we have to encourage these industries. The state government will try to procure products manufactured locally,” said Dr Saha.

What was surprising neither Industries and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb nor local MLA also Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty were seen with the Chief Minister during his visit.

Also Read | In pics: Scuffle breaks out between police and TET-passed aspirants in Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









