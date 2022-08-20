Agartala: Despite being in power for four years and taking several steps to consolidate its rule, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura seems to be going through a tough time in checking defections at various levels. In the last couple of months, several of the party’s grassroots-level workers have deserted the saffron camp to join Congress and TIPRA. In light of this, BJP President JP Nadda’s first visit to the state becomes much more than ceremonial. Some would even call it a much-needed intervention, given the state is heading to elections in early 2023.

The latest in these defections is Kailashahar Mandal President, Ranabir Bhattacharjee. He relinquished his charge citing differences with his BJP colleagues on a range of issues starting from the distribution of government benefits to inactivity in party events.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bhattacharjee’s resignation could be seen as a big blow to the BJP as the party failed to make any significant gains in that particular constituency despite being in power for over four years.

Party insiders attributed Bhattacharjee’s decision largely to the growing disagreements between him and Animal Resource Development Minister Bhagaban Das, also an MLA from the adjoining constituency.

Hangsa Kumar Tripura, leader of the opposition in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, is also set to leave the BJP and will likely join hands with rival TIPRA led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. Sources said Hangsa Kumar felt sidelined by MLA Parimal Debbarma. BJP MP from tribal-dominated East Tripura parliamentary constituency, Rebati Kumar Tripura, met with Hangsa Kumar and urged him to reconsider his decision, but sources say the chances of him reconsidering his decision are unlikely.

In the 28-seat TTAADC council, BJP has ten elected members. TIPRA bagged the majority with 18 elected MDCs.

BJP’s senior leaders have now begun expressing concerns about the issues afflicting serious strains in the organisation, especially in light of the 2023 elections. And BJP national president JP Nadda will likely address the issue when he arrives in the state for a two-day tour on August 28. “JP Nadda will stay for two days,” BJP Tripura General Secretary Kishore Barman said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On being asked whether the pre-scheduled Khumulwng rally was postponed or not, he said, “We did not receive any detailed tour schedule. The rally could be organised either on August 28 or 29.”

However, BJP Janajati Morcha has already geared up preparations for the rally to be organised at the TTAADC headquarters. “Several cabinet ministers could visit the state after August 25 to hit the party’s campaign trail for the Village Committee elections likely to be conducted in November. The party is working hard to make the rally a successful one,” BJP Janajati Morcha General Secretary Devid Debbarma said.

JP Nadda is arriving in Tripura for his maiden visit, and during his stay, he will review all the political developments that took place in the last couple of months and strategise for the forthcoming elections. Likely, the topic of defections will also come up for discussions during the core committee meeting and the state party leaders have to apprise the BJP chief about the overall position of the party. Party sources said a new party president would also be finalised during the meetings.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, also holding the additional charge of BJP’s state unit president, will convene a meeting of the party’s top functionaries at his official residence on August 21.

“Visit of JP Nadda is at the top of the list of agendas set for the meeting. The meeting has been called to prioritise issues to be discussed in the meetings to be chaired by Nadda. Apart from the party’s internal issues, several issues like pre-poll alliance, the status of the present alliance with IPFT are also to be reviewed and discussed in detail,” a party source said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura govt orders high-level probe into theft at PHQ

Trending Stories









