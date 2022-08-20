Agartala: A scuffle broke out between the TET-qualified job aspirants and police personnel in front of the residence of Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath in Agartala on Saturday.

The TET-passed aspirants gathered for a protest in front of the minister’s house but the police and TSR personnel prevented them from holding the sit-in demonstration. Soon a scuffle broke out between the police and agitators.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking on the issue, one of the protesters said, “The state government has assured us that all the 3,631 TET-qualified job aspirants would be recruited in a phased manner before Durga Puja. But, recently a notification was released for 571 teachers. Only over a month is left for the Durga Puja, we are still in the dark about whether we shall get a job or not. We want a clear answer from the state government.”

Another protesting aspirant said, “We are not criminals. We have come here to ask the government as to when we would get our job. Police here have started misbehaving with us without any reason. They have dragged some of our people and tried to clear the area using force as if we are engaged in some sort of criminal activity. They are government employees and get their salaries deposited in time; they will never understand our problems.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who was passing through the area for a political event, also stopped at the protest site and interacted with the protestors. After hearing the grievances of the protestors, he met education minister Ratan Lal Nath and arranged a meeting of the protestors with the minister.

Barman said, “I have spoken to the education minister and he said that before Durga Puja their problems will be resolved. It is a fact that students are taking to the streets across the state demanding adequate teachers. No government in the world should compromise with sectors like education and health. I, on behalf of my party, also demand that all these protesters are given jobs to ensure that students get access to quality education in government schools.”

Also read | ICMR planning sero-survey among contacts of monkeypox patients

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









