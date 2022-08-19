Tripura: IPFT's silence destroyed its political prospects, says TIPRA chief

Agartala: Taking a swipe at the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP, TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has claimed that it was the leaders of the party that ruined the IPFT’s political prospects in the state.

Slamming IPFT supremo NC Debbarma, Pradyot said Debbarma’s silence on key issues has destroyed the party completely.

Addressing a joining programme at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the district council areas, Debbarman said the IPFT was a credible political force but failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

He also welcomed two key leaders of IPFT during the joining event.

“When IPFT supremo NC Debbarma chose to remain silent after the police firing on anti-CAA protestors at Madhabbari, 30 per cent of IPFT was destroyed. A major stronghold of the party was decimated when NC Debbarma did not speak a single word after BJP leader Sunil Deodhar publicly said that BJP never supported Tipraland and if IPFT wanted a separate state it should sit in the opposition bench,” Debbarman said.

The final devastation came, he added, when IPFT ditched TIPRA to form an alliance with the BJP in the ADC elections. “People thought ‘Thansa’ (unity) among regional parties is taking place as TIPRA and IPFT have joined hands to fight the TTAADC elections. But, within five days, IPFT stitched an alliance with the BJP, giving them 14 seats to fight in the 28-member council. That day people understood, it was not politics but business,” he claimed.

The royal scion also expressed his sharp disappointment over the differences between Tiprasa leaders. “Each of the political parties has Tiprasa leaders but they can’t come out openly supporting their community because they have certain protocols to follow based on the ideological stands of the party. But, TIPRA is not fighting for power or post, our fight is for Greater Tipraland and we shall continue to fight for our cause. We don’t allow others to decide about our future, we shall write our own future,” he said.

On the ensuing village committee elections, Debbarman said the village committee elections are a crucial test for them. “Get ready for the village committee elections. This time we have to prove our strength on such a scale so that the national parties melts down before us like candles. They will then invite us to speak for the alliance. We have to make our position so strong that all national leaders starting from PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi are forced to give us a patient hearing.”

