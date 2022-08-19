Agartala: Days after some case files were stolen from the Tripura Police headquarters followed by a political backlash, the Tripura government on Thursday ordered a high-level probe to find out the security lapses that led to the occurrence of the incident.

The police in a statement, issued late on Thursday evening, said the prima facie evidence suggested that it was the handiwork of some drug addicts.

So far five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, which has been registered at the West Agartala Police Station, police added.

According to the statement, on the intervening night of August 15 and 16, some bundles of files meant for weeding, destruction as well as some dormant files that were lying in an isolated cabin of the police headquarters were stolen and damaged by miscreants.

“All the files were recovered due to the immediate action by the police within a few hours of the incident. During the preliminary investigation of the case, it appears to be the work of drug addicts. A high-level enquiry by a senior police officer has been ordered and necessary action is being taken for the security lapse,” the statement added.

Speaking on the issue, Officer in Charge, West Agartala Police Station, Subrata Chakraborty said, “A total of 165 files were stolen and all those files were recovered from where they were hidden. So far, five persons have been arrested and produced before the court. They will be in custody till August 23,” he added.

Sources in the police department said the police headquarters is considered to be one of the most secure complexes with heavy security deployment. Along with police forces, Tripura State Rifle troopers also guard the complex where the offices of all top cops are situated.

The matter has become a prestige issue for the police department and thus adequate steps are being undertaken to fix the existing lacunas that led to the unprecedented incident, sources added.

Soon after the incident, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman demanded a judicial probe under a sitting High Court judge.

Reacting to the incident, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to hand over the charge of the inquiry to efficient top cops and civil servants to unearth the mystery behind the incident.

