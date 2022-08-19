Tripura: BSF trooper injured in gun fight along Bangladesh border

Agartala: A BSF jawan sustained four bullet injuries after extremists opened fire at the patrolling border guards at around 8:30 am on Friday. The firing was unprovoked, Superintendent of Police North Tripura District Kiran Kumar told EastMojo.

He said, “The BSF troopers were conducting the regular patrolling in the Simnapur border outpost, which falls under the Anandabazar police station of North Tripura district. All of a sudden the extremists hiding on the other side of the barbed wire fencing opened fire at the BSF troopers. The BSF personnel posted there also retaliated and a short gun battle took place. Unfortunately, one of the BSF Jawan sustained four bullet injuries during the gun fight.”

However, he said, as the BSF intensified firing, the extremists retreated and fled deep inside the jungles of the Bangladesh side.

“The injured person has been airlifted to Agartala and under treatment. Police and BSF teams are rushing to spot,” Kumar added.

The injured BSF trooper has been identified as Grijesh Kumar posted in the 145 battalion.

“He is under treatment at ILS hospital Agartala,” a senior BSF official said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident. Probe is underway to ascertain which group is involved in the attacks. The location of the incident also falls in close proximity to the Tripura-Mizoram borders.

