Agartala: CPIM Politburo member and Tripura leader of the opposition, Manik Sarkar on Tuesday expressed his sharp disappointment over the attempts being made to backslide the development of the state’s tribal communities. He also stated that his party does not feel that unity within the tribal communities will bring any change unless a larger democratic unity between the tribal and non-tribal populations could be established.

Sarkar made a special mention of the Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), the youth arm of CPIM’s tribal wing Ganamukti Parishad adding: “The TYF has been pulling off a strong fight against the tide amid visible attempts by some forces to misguide the youth of tribal communities. The TYF has been working tirelessly to create and nurture a sense of unity between the tribal and non-tribal people to bring them under the same roof for a democratic movement. I am glad to see that a lot of young and ignited minds are now joining TYF after understanding the underlying truth behind TYF’s ideological commitments.”

He said, “We feel that unity within the tribal communities is not a solution to the problems they are facing. Going beyond the political slogan, TYF has a commitment to creating a disciplined and trouble-free society. This is why people from faraway places have joined their blood donation camp organised at Chatra Juba Bhavan.”

The former Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after attending a blood donation camp organised by the TYF. He said, “A section of people are trying to reverse the social and cultural development that the tribal communities have witnessed so far. TYF’s fight is against them. We work on the principles of unity between tribal and non-tribal people of the state to awaken the democratic consciousness and give the movement a proper direction so that people can raise their issues before the appropriate forums.”

CPIM State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, who was also present at the event, said instead of infusing the true spirit of independence, the party in power is trying to drive the youth in the wrong direction just to stay in power.

“A toxic atmosphere is being created all over the country, and Tripura is also no exception. Amidst such an atmosphere, TYF’s initiatives to serve humanity is an example,” Chowdhury said.

