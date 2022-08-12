In Tripura, freedom of mafia elements marks 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': Congress

Agartala: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Szaritha Laitphlang on Friday claimed that Tripura is showing the whole country how to observe ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by letting “mafia elements loose”.

“In the name of Azadi, the mafia elements and goons backed by the ruling party are living their best lives, while the opposition parties repeatedly face attacks,” Laitphlang said while reacting to the violent attacks the party members faced a day before at Jirania.

“The Chief Minister Manik Saha said he will ensure employment for all. The design of the attacks being carried out on opposition party workers indicates that he has fulfilled his commitment. A section of the youth has been engaged in the job of manufacturing brickbats to be used for pelting on opposition party rallies,” Laitphlang said.

The senior Congress leader also accused the police department of playing an inactive role in thwarting such incidents.

“The Congress is not a piece of glass that could be easily broken. Our party has a rich history of 150 years. Congress is the party that freed India from the clutches of British rule. Given the history of our political movements, these attacks are nothing. The party high command has instructed us to go ahead no matter whatever hostilities we face from the state government or the ruling party,” she told media persons at a press conference held at the party headquarters in Agartala.

Tripura Congress Chief Birajit Sinha, on the other hand, compared the state’s situation with “China” and “North Korea” and claimed that under “Saha’s regime, Tripura has been isolated from the country”.

“The opposition parties are always denied permission to hold their events. Even if they get permission, the hooligans of the ruling party turn up to disrupt the event. On Thursday, the attack was launched upon the Congress workers when they were under police custody. Despite all these, no suo moto case was registered by the police. Today, we shall lodge specific FIRs against the people who led from the front during the attacks,” Sinha said.

“Tripura is an exclusive case of such violent kind of politics. In no other state is Congress being stopped from holding political rallies. We don’t know as to why the ruling party is so threatened by the Congress party,” Sinha added.

