Agartala: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to kick start the ruling party’s campaign for the crucial village committee elections slated to be held in November.

Nadda, who is set to visit the state later this month, will address a public meeting at the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in Khumulwng.

“So far, we know his two-day state visit will start on August 27 and he will address a rally at Khumulwng on August 28,” general secretary of BJP’s Janajati Morcha, Devid Debbarma, said.

The public meeting assumes significance as it is after a long time that a national leader of Nadda’s stature will be part of the event organised in Khumulwng.

“This is the dynamism of BJP. Our government has done a lot for the Janajati areas and our senior leaders are also keen to address public meetings in areas that leaders of other political parties tend to avoid. The Janajati Morcha is expecting at least 50,000 to be present at the BJP chief’s rally,” Debbarma said.

After the High Court observed VC elections, TTAADC’s ruling party TIPRA has been conducting public meetings in different parts of the district council areas. The party has also initiated a drive to constitute booth panels in 587 poll-bound village committees. The elected tenure of the committees expired in the year 2021, but due to Covid-induced restrictions, the polls could not be held in time.

Meanwhile, TIPRA chairperson, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, has said that his party is considering the BJP as its biggest rival in the upcoming village committee elections.

“We don’t think about rivals, we believe in the dedication and strength of our karyakartas. Above all, we have full faith in the leadership of our Prime Minister and other leaders,” deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma said in response to Debbarman’s statement.

Dev Varma also said that the BJP’s main motto is to serve the marginalized people of the state. “BJP stands for the well-being of all, irrespective of their community and caste. We believe in serving the marginalized people first. If anyone thinks we are their political rivals, they are free to do so. But the rivalry is not a motivating factor for us. We believe in PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas‘,” the deputy CM said.

