Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee leader and newly elected Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday sustained injuries on his head after alleged BJP supporters reportedly pelted stones and brickbats targeting vehicles of Congress leaders.

As many as two vehicles were reportedly reduced to pieces and several Congress workers were roughed up during the clashes that erupted in Jirania under Majlishpur constituency, about 25 kilometers from the capital city.

Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress president Rakhu Das alleged that BJP-backed miscreants launched an unprovoked attack on the Congress leaders, who were on their way back to Agartala after being denied permission to hold the ‘Bharat Jodo’ rally.

“The miscreants suddenly attacked our vehicles. We have been already leaving the area as we did not want to create any trouble. The police told us that we have to postpone our event after August 15 as most of the forces are engaged in Independence Day duty. Accordingly, we were returning back to Agartala. All of a sudden, the BJP-backed miscreants started hurling stones on our vehicles. As the cars stopped, another group alighted out of the nearby area and started raining blows on the stationed vehicles,” Das said.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Sushanta Chakraborty also received a cut close to his eyes after a brickbat broke the windshield of the car he was travelling in.

TPCC President Birajit Sinha said, “MLA Sudip Roy Barman has been rushed to GBP hospital’s trauma care center. Sushanta Chakraborty is now under treatment at Tripura Medical College Hapania. Some of our workers who are still trapped in the violence-stricken area are also injured. I am leaving for Jirania again to ensure their safe return.”

Sinha added, “When we went to Jirania, cops prevented us from entering the main town citing law and order situation. They put up barricades in front of Jirania school. Protesting the police’s partial role, our workers staged a dharna in front of the police station. After a while, the police arrested all the Congress workers and cleared the road. As per the police’s instructions, we had been given safe passage from the area when the miscreants attacked us.”

Earlier, hundreds of Congress workers gathered at Jirania to hold the Bharat Jodo padyatra, which was to be followed by a public meeting. As soon as the Congress leaders reached the spot, however, a team of police led by Additional Superintendent of Police West Tripura Piya Madhuri Majumder and SDPO Jirania Himadri Prasad Das prevented them. The police officials told the Congress workers that they were unable to provide sufficient security for the event owing to their additional workload in the run up to Independence Day.

BJP supporters were also reportedly gathered in different parts of the area for a counter political event.

While addressing the gathering earlier, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman warned the BJP of dire consequences for attacking the democratic rights of opposition political parties.

“The police has completely surrendered before the political pressure and are now acting in accordance with the instructions of the ruling party leaders. Earlier, the Congress sought permission for an event on August 09 but was denied because of back-to-back events of the ruling party on August 08, 09 and 10. We applied again for August 11 and still the police say they can’t give us security.”

According to the Congress party, a total of 11 Congress workers were injured in the clashes on Thursday.

When contacted, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the party will give a reaction only after receiving a report on the incident.

“Once everything is clear before us, we shall certainly communicate our views to the press,” Chakraborty told EastMojo.

Majlishpur MLA and Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury, however, put the blame on Congress. He said the Congress workers were trying to create unrest in the area when BJP workers were busy campaigning for “Har Ghar Tiranga” in the area.

“The whole incident was a plotted drama. They themselves attacked each other to malign the image of the state government. This is yet another show of Congress’s dirty politics,” Chowdhury claimed.

