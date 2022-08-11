Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state government has taken up a slew of decisions to ramp up safety measures for women in Agartala city and its peripheral areas.

The CM made the announcement on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan when several people turned up at his residence with rakhis. Religious activists of Prajapita Brahmakumari, Mohila Morcha supporters and members of different social welfare and civil societies gathered at the CM’s residence for Raksha Bandhan.

“The state government is always concerned about the safety of women. Several efforts are afoot to build a foolproof security system to ensure that women can lead their lives without any fear,” the CM said while addressing media persons.

“On this occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I would like to make some key announcements on the projects we have taken in hand for the welfare of the women. In order to ensure that women have access to higher education, the state government has decided to make education absolutely free at the college level for female students. This will come into effect soon,” he said.

“A helpline number, 1091, has been made active for women who need urgent response and help. Moreover, after consultation with the officials of concerned departments, it has been decided that CCTV surveillance will be extended in areas that are critical in terms of security arrangements and accordingly number plate recognition cameras will also be installed in different parts of the city,” he added.

The CM stated that a total of 400 new CCTV cameras and 12 advanced cameras for number plate recognition will be installed at the cost of Rs 20 crore. In the first phase, 150 CCTV cameras will be installed.

“All these efforts had been made to ensure that our sisters remain immune to any kind of threats while venturing out of homes for any kind of work,” the CM added.

