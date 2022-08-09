Agartala: Two organisations of surrendered militants: the Deprived Returnees Movement Committee (DRMC) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) called for an indefinite road blockade on the Assam-Agartala National Highway, seeking the reiteration of their nine-point charter of demands.

General Secretary of DRMC, Amrit Reang said, “We have met the Tribal Welfare Minister twice and he had told us that all our nine demands would be fulfilled soon. The meetings were held in June and July consecutively and the Tribal Welfare Minister gave us assurances in writing. But one month has passed and no positive efforts have been made so far from the end of the state government to deliver what we deserve.”

Addressing a press conference at Agartala Press Club, Reang said, “We are announcing a road blockade for an indefinite period on August 19 next on Assam-Agartala road. We shall stage our protests at Champaknagar bridge. We are giving the state government time to implement the promises. We shall not lift our protest this time.”

Reang also explained how if their demands are not met by August, the model code of conduct will stall the implementation for a longer time.

“The assembly elections are going to be held within a few months. If the model code of conduct comes into force the government will cease carrying out any welfare activity. We are very concerned about our future and this is why we want all our demands to be implemented within this month,” Reang told EastMojo over the phone.

He also said that the scheme for expanding rubber plantation in 30,000 hectares of forest land through patta holders is in a shambolic state. “The beneficiaries of the scheme are yet to receive the saplings. If August passes, raising new gardens will be a tough task as it has a specific planting season,” Reang added.

