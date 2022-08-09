Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress leader and newly elected Congress MLA from 6-Agartala assembly constituency Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday lamented the “barbaric” attacks on the opposition party workers allegedly perpetrated by the ruling party supporters and described the situation as a “burning example of lawlessness.”

Barman was speaking to the media after visiting the GBP Hospital, where two injured senior citizens were admitted. Barman said, “We were first denied police permission to hold a political event at Majlishpur to be organised on August 9. Similarly, in Mohanpur, we did not get police permission. The police informed us the BJP had already taken up a series of political events at Majlishpur for August 8, 9 and 10. But such heinous attacks on senior citizens just to threaten Congress are shocking. Two senior citizens were mercilessly beaten, and the way they have sustained injuries one can easily figure that the intention of the assault was murder.”

He further said one of the injured persons is a dedicated Congress worker while the other person was a Left worker who switched to BJP. But he has maintained a distance with the saffron party off late. Another person who received injuries due to the attacks was discharged after first aid from the local Ranirbazar hospital, added Barman.

Majlishpur is the assembly constituency of Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury who was once upon a time a close aide of Barman and an active member of the BJP’s rebel camp headed by the former minister. Raising questions on the role of police, Barman said, “After the attacks, the police did not take any action to trace the perpetrators involved with crime. Neither had they taken the pain to record statements of the kins of injured persons. Now is the time when the whole family is busy taking care of the family’s eldest member and they are so concerned that no one is leaving the hospital for a minute.”

The former minister also said that the law and order situation of the state has stooped to an all-time low. “This is the burning example of lawlessness, a state of jungle Raj prevailing all over. But Congress will bounce back for sure. We shall organise our political events braving all odds very shortly in Mohanpur and Majlishpur,” said Barman.

The injured persons are identified as Sukesh Saha and Sudhir Das both residents of the Majlishpur area. Family members of the injured persons said those who are involved in the incidents are identified by all.

Daughter of Sukesh Saha said, “BJP does not sponsor such attacks. It is an act of some miscreants who are using the name of BJP as their armour to get protection from the police.”

Meanwhile, former minister and CITU leader Manik Dey also paid a visit to the injured persons at the GBP hospital trauma care centre. Police said an investigation is underway regarding the incidents.

