Agartala: As the conclusive poll battle of 2023 draws near, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has started physical verification of the party workers assigned with specific tasks at the booth levels here in Tripura.

The programme has been undertaken to make the party’s poll strategy fool proof and immune to defections in the lower levels, a senior BJP leader told EastMojo on Monday.

In the first phase, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Mocrha (BJYM) has started the verification process at the booth level. Leaders from different mandals have been selected and given charges for physical scrutiny of entries made online.

On being contacted, BJYM Spokesman, Amlan Mukherjee said, “State and district level leaders have been given the responsibility to go for long stays in specific areas and prepare a record of the online entries. For instance, we have a programme called one booth 20 youth. The initial entries in the programme are made online.”

“The details of the selected youth activists in one booth are uploaded in the party database. Now, through verification state leaders visit these areas and investigate whether they are working properly or not. If some members are found inactive they are replaced and the committee is reconstituted for better performance. This also helps in identifying possible BJP defectors or set to play a longer innings,” Mukherjee added.

Senior party leaders said similar party programmes will be undertaken for all the party wings and organisational fronts to bring reforms.

“As the elections are drawing near, the party needs a dedicated workforce for electioneering. Several initiatives are afoot to ensure better performance of the party in the next assembly elections,” said a senior leader who wished to remain anonymous. Meanwhile, the statewide executive meetings of BJYM have also started across the state. All the meetings will be completed by August 09 next.

“Meetings ended in 20 assembly constituencies. The rest of the meetings will end by August 09. Our main objective is to strengthen the organisation and train workers for optimum results. So far we are receiving an enormous response from different parts of the state,” said Mukherjee.

It is can be mentioned here that there are altogether over 3,000 booths across the state.

“Booths are classified in three specific categories. Large booths contain above 900 voters, the medium booths have a vote share of 500 to 700, while the small booths are considered to be those which have less than 500 voters. The whole booth management system is being fine tuned ahead of the elections,” said a top party leader.

