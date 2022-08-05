Agartala: Four cadres and two associates of the proscribed outfit the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) laid down arms before Tripura Police.

The group, police said, entered Tripura through Ganganagar from their Bangladesh hideout and was strategically moving along the bordering patches to accomplish some specific tasks.

However, they had to surrender due to prompt police action and planned operations carried out by the security forces to neutralize their plans, a senior police officer told EastMojo.

The surrendered ultras are from NLFT’s Biswa Mohan faction which still has some active cadres in the hilly parts of Bangladesh. “The NLFT has run out of finances and now the survival of the armed groups is very difficult,” said the police.

However, a press statement issued by Tripura Police said, “On July 21 four armed NLFT (BM) group namely – Umesh Kolai aka Uklai (42) of Chinaibari, SS Colonel Fanijoy Reang alias Sathukri aka Athukri (39) of Rajdhar, PS-Manikpur, SS Warrant Officer Victor Jamatia (47) alias Halam of Saimarua, PS- Killa and SS Lt. Colonel Uttam Kishore Jamatia (42) aka Usha of Khupuilong , present address Twiharchong, entered Indian territory from Bangladesh through Ganganagar border of Dhalai district.”

The documents and arms seized from the militants suggested attempts to revive their activities such as kidnapping and extortion, the police added. “They moved to the jungle areas of Ganganagar, Mungiakami, Ompi and Killa PSS. Sensing their movement inside the state, intelligence-based special operations were launched involving the TSR and District Police with the help of BSF and CRPF. Resultantly, they failed to get any safe passage to reach their destination or return to the hideouts. Finally, on Friday they laid down their arms before the police”, police said.

Surjya Kishore Jamatia (60) and Brajendra Reang (60) were also arrested along with the four.

As per the police records, an AK 56 Rifle with two magazines and 60 rounds of live cartridges, an M-20 pistol with five rounds of bullets, and a 0.38 pistol with 15 rounds were deposited during the surrender. Incriminating documents like extortion notices and money receipts were also found in their possession.

