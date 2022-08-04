Agartala: TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman warned a section of party leaders to restrain themselves from taking advantage of their political powers for their own interest and advised the administration governed by his party to be impartial and transparent while giving jobs.

The royal scion, who is now out of the state for treatment, added that such practices would not be tolerated and the party’s commitments should be towards “Greater Tipraland.”

Debbarman’s statement came in the wake of preparations of a list of shortlisted candidates for different departments. Relatives of several senior party leaders find a place among the shortlisted candidates to some extent, depriving some talented candidates.

The matter drew massive backlash from different quarters and even within the party’s rank and file. “No immediate family member belonging to TIPRA will be given a job when there are thousands of unemployed people in the state. I am returning back to Tripura after my treatment, and such things will not be tolerated. Our only commitment should be “Greater Tipraland,” and as long as I am there I will not allow such practices,” Debbarman said in a social media post.

Sources in the Tripura Tribals Areas Autonomous District (TTAADC) administration said that recently lists of selected candidates had been prepared for several departments. The daughter of senior TIPRA leader, Sindhu Kanya Jamatia, who holds the charge of Secretary Women TIPRA Federation, was selected for a post in the TTAADC’s Education Department.

As soon as the matter came to light, people started to protest and the transparency of the TTAADC administration came under the scanner. However, she was not alone; a lot of other leaders have also tried to ensure jobs for their relatives using political influence.

As soon as the information reached Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, he took strong exception to the matter and accordingly the prepared list was declared null and void. TIPRA sources said. Now a fresh list will be prepared and poverty status will be given the top priority for selection of candidates.

