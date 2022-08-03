Tripura: Left treated Finance like an intelligence agency says Deputy CM 

Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday said the state’s finance department was previously treated like an “intelligence agency” and people of the state were kept in the dark about the state’s financial status. After the present government came to power the system saw a radical change, and now Finance is one of the most transparent departments of the state.

“The funds available with the Finance department belong to the state’s people. If the money is to be spent for the public welfare, why should there be any confidentiality? It should be clear and open for all. Before this government came to power, the Finance Department was treated as an intelligence agency. All officials used to maintain a conspicuous silence regarding the finance,” said Dev Varma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Dev Varma, it was ‘opaque’ while now the entire financial system has been transformed into a simplified and responsive mechanism where the public has access to all kinds of crucial information.

“Whether it is Direct Benefit Transfer, procurement of goods through Government e-Marketplace or e-tendering for awarding government contracts; these are all part of the state government’s efforts to bring transparency in the financial system,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Dev Varma was speaking at a seminar organised by the Finance Department on Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Encouraging the small and medium-scale businesses of the state to get them registered with the GeM, he said, “GeM was launched to make sure that traders from across the country can access the national market. I came to know that only five enterprises of Tripura have registered with the GeM so far, which should be improved. We have artists expert in crafting beautiful handloom and handicrafts products. They must be linked with the platforms like GeM to popularise their craft which is also a trademark of Tripura.”



Speaking about the recently held meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dev Varma said, “During my meeting with PM Modi, I sought to know from him what is the secret behind successful implementation of so many schemes in a short period. He told me whenever we bring out any new project, we also attach a time frame for its completion. The Tripura government is also working in a time-bound manner to ensure the prosperity of the state.”

Trending Stories









