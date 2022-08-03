Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said medical referral cases to outer states have decreased dramatically owing to several super-speciality facilities introduced in GBP hospital and the government is persistently working to improve the health infrastructure of the state.

He said, “In the last couple of years, the referral cases have reduced in large numbers. This is because of the relentless efforts being put to strengthen the state’s health infrastructure. We will be able to introduce all kinds of advanced treatment facilities here in the state and resultantly our dependence on other states for treatment in specific will also go down significantly.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the newly set up blood centre at Teliamura hospital located in the Khowai district of Tripura.

The new blood centre built at the cost of Rs 26 lakh will serve the people of three rural development blocks — Teliamura, Mungiakami and Kalyanpur — that have a collective population of 1.7 lakh.

The doctor-turned-politician also advised the locals of the areas to keep faith in the doctors posted in their localities.

Expressing his sharp disappointment over the incidents of violence against doctors, the CM said, “We have seen doctors at the receiving end of violent attacks from the patients’ parties. People must keep in mind the fact that both life and death are matters to be certified by a doctor. Both birth and death certificates are undersigned by professional doctors. In extreme grief, people sometimes lose their temper and such incidents take place. But, people should understand that no doctor wants his patient to die.”

Dr Saha also said there is no difference in treatment facilities extended in Teliamura and Agartala.

“People have a tendency to get their patients referred to Agartala for better treatment. Doctors who are serving here in Teliamura and Agartala have cleared their MBBS from the same college. They are equally capable of providing healthcare to the people. But for that people should have faith in them,” the CM said.

Apart from Dr Saha, local MLAs remained present at the inaugural function. Dr Saha also attended another function at Kalyanpur where he inaugurated the newly constructed community health centre and quarter complex for doctors and health staff.

