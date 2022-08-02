Tripura to seek Centre’s intervention to operationalise Indo-Bangla railway

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that he would draw the attention of the Central government to the slow progress in the Indo-Bangla railway link and issues halting operations through Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu.

Both projects could give a massive boost to the bilateral exchange but have not been operationalised so far. Maitri Setu built at Sabroom has been inaugurated, but passenger movement and vehicles could not be kicked off due to some technical issues.

The Indo-Bangla railway link also could not be completed within the stipulated time frame set initially. Replying to a query regarding the Maitri Setu project, Dr Saha said, “I am aware of the fact that the Maitri Setu which has been inaugurated long ago can’t be put to function for the purpose it was built. So far, I know some parts are still incomplete on the Bangladesh side which is impeding the movement of goods. During a courtesy meeting with the officials of Bangladesh posted here in our state, I told them to sort out the issues, and they are very generous about that. But, the fact remains these issues are required to be raised on appropriate platforms between both countries. So, I will certainly take up these issues with the concerned authorities in the Centre.”

On the Indo-Bangla railway link, he said, “I have already spoken to the Union Minister of railways about the issues emerging centring the Indo-Bangla railway link. A possible date for completion of the work has already been declared and so we are looking forward to that.”

Apart from that, plans are afoot to convert the present single-lane railway tracks into double lanes to resolve signal and crossing issues. Dr Saha also informed the press that he would soon meet PM Modi on August 06 next to apprise him of the progress of centrally sponsored projects running in the state.

“The Chief Ministers will be given seven minutes for the meeting, and the Prime Minister will review the progress of centrally sponsored projects going on in the state,” he added. Besides, the Chief Minister has also appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

He said, “We have set a target of hosting the tricolour in 4.8 lakh households which are 60 per cent of the total households of the state. Agencies like Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission, and Department of handloom & handicrafts are involved in sourcing the tricolours.

As per estimates, 5.37 lakh national flags are ordered for the grand event to be observed between August 13 to 15. He said through this event people would get a chance to pay tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives to free India from the clutches of foreign powers. “Tripura has also achieved the seventh rank among the states for accomplishing tasks under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations,” added Dr Saha.

