Left-Cong jointly responsible for Charilam violence : Tripura Dy CM 

Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma in a cryptic reaction to the violent face-off between the Congress and BJP supporters slammed the Left and Congress for inciting tension in his constituency.

In an oblique reference to former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Dev Varma said that goons, led by a political tourist, attacked the BJP supporters in Charilam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dev further explained the term ‘political tourist’ as a person who traveled to four political parties in five years. He also said that it is not Congress anymore but “Bamgress”, constituted by fifty percent of CPI-M and fifty percent rest.

“I strongly condemn the attack on our BJP karyakartas in Charilam by Bamgress goondas led by a political tourist who visited 4 political parties in 5 years – congress to Trinamool congress to BJP now in Bamgress ( fifty fifty congress- CPI (m) next party what??” he tweeted.

See more I strongly condemn the attack on our BJP karyakartas in charilam by Bamgress goondas led by a



political tourist visited 4 political parties in 5 years – congress to Trinamool congress to BJP now in Bamgress ( fifty fifty congress- CPI (m) next party what?? — Jishnu Dev Varma (@Jishnu_Devvarma) August 1, 2022

It was clear that Barman was on the radar of Dev Varma as he (Barman) had switched four political parties in quick succession to return to the Congress at the beginning of 2022. He severed ties with the saffron parties to join the Congress, which came as a serious blow to the party in power.

In a detailed Facebook post, he said, “A gang of goons tried to hijack the rule of law. The people of Tripura have rejected them for their allegiance to anti-social activities and goondaism. I strongly condemn the attack on the BJP workers of Charilam.”

Earlier, the Charilam area, the constituency of Dev Varma, witnessed a pitched battle among supporters of the Congress and BJP workers. Several people sustained injuries during the attacks and counter-attacks, which prompted the civil administration to clamp prohibitory orders to control the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The police had also resorted to lathi charge, owing to which several BJP workers received injuries. Aggrieved by the role of the state police, the BJP workers staged a road blockade on the national highway.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma had to finally reach the spot to placate the agitating BJP supporters.

Himadri Sarkar, officer in-charge of Bishalgarh police station, said, “Three policemen also received minor injuries as brickbats and stones hit them during the clashes.”

Also read | Tripura MLA says ‘undue’ security cover to Biplab Deb waste of public money

Trending Stories









