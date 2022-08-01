Agartala: Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bishalgarh on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC at Charilam area under the Sepahijala district after a confrontation between the BJP and Congress workers took an ugly turn.

Local sources said the center of the problem was a pre-scheduled joining event of the Congress party followed by reopening of a party office that was closed for a long time. As soon as the Congress leaders reached the venue, they witnessed massive protests against Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman led by BJP supporters.

Interestingly, the Congress leaders had been also informed by the police that a complaint was lodged against the Congress party for violating the Covid-19 protocols. However, the civil administration, in apprehension of a law and order situation, clamped Section 144 of the CrPC and police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman

According to available information, over 600 people from different political parties, mainly BJP, joined the Congress party during a low key event on Monday.

Speaking on the issue, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, “The joining programme was prescheduled. When we reached there, we saw hundreds of BJP supporters holding saffron flags gradually gathering in front of the local Mandal office. As soon as our event started, they hit the streets to create chaos and disrupt our political programme.”

On the police objection, he said, “Tripura police also objected that we can’t hold any gathering in front of our party office as they have received a complaint regarding violation of Covid-19 protocols. After the request, we were given fifteen minutes and the whole joining event was completed within 13 minutes.”

Lashing out at the ruling BJP, he said, “I only have one question for my brothers who subscribe to the ideology of BJP. Don’t you have any respect for the democratic set up of the country? People accused of being involved in illegal land dealing, drug nexus and all kinds of anti-social works are in the driving seat of the ruling party. Certainly, the political culture of the party has degraded to a certain level.”

Situation turned highly volatile after BJP supporters shouting slogans against Sudip Roy Barman came very close to the venue of the Congress event. The police, from the very beginning, had deployed additional TSR troops in and around the area to avert any kind of untoward incident.

Later, to get hold of the situation, SDM Bishalgarh imposed section 144.

Speaking on the issue, SDM Bishalgarh Binay Bhusan Das said, “Initially, the prohibitory orders will remain in force for a couple of hours and once the situation stumbles back to normalcy, the orders will be withdrawn.”

However, due to prompt police action no direct scuffle took place between the BJP and Congress workers.

