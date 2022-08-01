Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday warned political opponents resorting to muscle power as a part of political culture and said that his party may be a disciplined organisation but it knows the art of retaliation if party workers are at the receiving end of violence.

It should be mentioned that this is for the first time Saha adopted an aggressive tone on the issue of political violence. It was quite clear that he, through his statement, was obliquely indicating towards the ruling party–Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TIPRA).

“The regional political parties have no future. My sister Patal Kanya Jamatia has worked for years among the indigenous people as a social activist and when she chose to enter politics she opted for a national party which always thinks from the heart for the Janajati people,” he said while addressing a joining programme held at Gamaria Higher Secondary School at Kakraban under Gomati district of Tripura.

“The Left parties ruled Tripura for decades. We used to hear from CPI(M) leaders, the 20 scheduled tribe reserved seats are the unbreakable strong bastions of the Left. While other parties used to start counting from one, CPI(M) used to count their seats from 21 in terms of victory. That solid base of organisation has now vanished. Their presence is minimal now and BJP now has a total of ten MLAs, ten members in the tribal District Council and the web of organisation is till the booth level even in the remotest part of the state,” he added.

Highlighting the efforts of BJP-IPFT government towards empowerment of the tribal population, he said, “Decades old Bru imbroglio was resolved after the BJP came to power in the state. Two-third of the resettlement process is almost complete. Ekalavya schools are being established, concerned departments have been asked to complete the leftover work of roadways before Durga Puja.”

Expressing sharp disappointment over violent political overtures, Saha said, “We are a disciplined party from top to bottom. But the leader of this party is PM Modi who is known for surgical strikes and air strikes. So, if our workers are attacked, the attackers will be paid back in the same coin.”

The CM hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting Droupadi Murmu as the NDA’s presidential candidate and termed it as a “historic” decision. Senior BJP leader and minister Ram Pada Jamatia, Patal Kanya Jamatia, MLA Biplab Kumar Ghosh were present at the event. 395 voters from 150 families shifted loyalties and joined the BJP. Saha termed their move as “a right decision at the right time”.

