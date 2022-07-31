Silchar: Tripura Police arrested a 22-year-old youth from Patharkandi in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday for allegedly raping his nine-year-old cousin in a village in North Tripura district recently.

On Sunday, the youth was produced before a court and remanded to police custody for three days.

As per available information, the incident took place in the Jubarajnagar area under Dharmanagar police station in North Tripura district on July 28.

The accused, identified as Roushan Ali, is a resident of Jubarajnagar area. He had reportedly gone to his aunt’s house, which is in the same village, and took his cousin to a secluded place and allegedly raped her and fled.

The minor girl somehow reached home, following which her family members grew suspicious, seeing her condition. Upon enquiring, the family members came to know about the alleged incident. They then took her to a local hospital for a medical examination and later lodged an FIR with the Dharmanagar police station against Roushan.

A case under sections 376AB (raping a girl under twelve years) of the Indian Penal Code and a Section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and a probe is being initiated.

Sources said that a team of policemen from Dharmanagar conducted an operation in Patharkandi, about 80 km from Silchar, on Saturday evening and nabbed Roushan. According to sources, he was produced before a court in Dharmanagar on Sunday and sent to police custody for three days.

Many people on Saturday took to the streets and blocked the Dharmanagar-Kailasahar road in Jubarajnagar, seeking the arrest of the accused. The protesters chanted slogans in unison slamming the law enforcement agencies for not being able to nab Roushan even after three days of the alleged incident.

The road blockade was later withdrawn after police reached the spot and pacified the protesters by assuring them that the rape accused would be arrested soon. The agitated people also warned of intensifying their protest if the accused was not arrested at the earliest.

The minor girl’s mother said that she came to know from her daughter that the accused Roushan had taken her to a jungle after convincing her to accompany him in bringing a goat to their home and raped her. She demanded that Roushan be nabbed and punished strictly.

Notably, it was the second such alleged incident of rape in the North Tripura district in the past two-and-a-half months. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man in Rowa under Panisagar police station in North Tripura district in May.

