Drive to link Aadhaar with EPIC set to begin in Tripura from Monday

Agartala: Tripura is on Monday set to join nationwide drive for linking Aadhaar number with voter identity cards, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said on Sunday.

The two-month-long exercise is aimed at preparing clean and transparent photo-based electoral rolls, removing all duplications, he told reporters on Sunday.

Tripura, which is set to go to polls next year, has 60 Assembly constituencies and 27 lakh voters.

Gitte said booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit the houses of the voters for the drive.

The process will be voluntary and we appeal to all the voters to cooperate with the BLOs when they visit their houses. The Aadhaar number of voters remain confidential and not be published under any circumstances on the electoral rolls or voters’ slips, he explained.

The CEO also said that voter’s list would be completely error-free once the Aadhaar number gets linked with the elector’s photo identity card (EPIC).

Gitte further said those over 17 years of age can now apply in advance for enrolment without having to wait to turn 18 years — the eligible age for gaining voting rights.

During the course of the drive to link Aadhaar number with the EPIC, BLOs will inquire if the family has any member who is 17 years of age. If so, the BLO will take steps to enrol his/her names in the electoral roll for registration, he added.

