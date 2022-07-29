Agartala: Victim families of decades-long insurgency in Tripura on Friday threatened to launch an indefinite stir if their “legitimate” demand of being officially recognised as “internally displaced” is not met. The victim families under the banner West Tripura and Sepahijala District Displaced Coordination Committee also said that the government should consciously consider their demand of one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a proper rehabilitation package.

“The insurgents who have killed people mercilessly when they were active got government help after laying down arms. Most of them are well-settled and engaged in different kinds of businesses with the monetary assistance they received as per the peace accord. And, we the people who had to leave our houses, lost our beloved family members due to the insurgency are left in the lurch”, President of the committee Sajal Podder told media persons after a deputation to West Tripura District Magistrate.

“Neither the previous government nor the present government has shown any optimistic response to our demands. For the last 22 years, we have been demanding what any law-abiding citizen of the state deserves. But, we are neglected always”, Podder said.

On being asked about their demands, he said, “Our demands are simple. The government must accord us the displaced status. All the families should get a one time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and proper rehabilitation.”

Referring to the Bru pact, he said, “The internally displaced Bru immigrants have been treated with care by the previous government. After spending crores of rupees during their stay in camps of North Tripura district, the present government is providing them resettlement with a host of benefits. Even the insurgents have received housing facilities in flats situated in posh areas of Agartala city and other town areas of the state. On the other hand, our voice is never given that much weight in any political regime”.

Podder said, “There are altogether 6,500 families who had to flee leaving their houses and properties behind in tribal-dominated areas and take shelter in different parts of Sepahijala and West Tripura district. All these families have arranged their housing and livelihood opportunities on their own”.

Podder also claimed that if their demands are not met, they would go for indefinite protests across the state.

