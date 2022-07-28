Agartala: Amitabha Ranjan, a senior IPS officer of 1988 batch of Tripura cadre who served in several key positions, including special director, intelligence bureau, has been appointed as the new Director General of Tripura Police.

Ranjan will succeed VS Yadav, who was serving courtesy a post-retirement extension.

A notification signed by Mohammed H Rahman confirmed Ranjan’s appointment. Sources said VS Yadav will now serve at the Tripura Bhavan in Delhi.

The new DGP, an engineer-turned-IPS officer, started his career as SDPO Kamalpur, now under the Dhalai district of Tripura. Later, he was promoted to the post of superintendent of police of North Tripura district (Before Dhalai was carved out as a separate district). During his stint in Tripura, he also served as SP Vigilance and Special Branch.

In 1998, Ranjan left for Central deputation in the Intelligence Bureau.

It must be mentioned here that former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also requested Ranjan to return and take over the charge of Tripura Police. But, at that point of time, he was looking forward to the post of Director, Intelligence Bureau. Instead, his batchmate Tapan Deka was elevated to the post.

