Agartala: Alleging that the law and order in Tripura has deteriorated under the BJP-IPFT coalition government, the Congress on Wednesday appealed to all the “like-minded parties” to come together to save democracy, lives and properties of the people in the state.

The democratic values have been severely destroyed during the present dispensation led by the saffron party, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said in the presence of its state unit president Birajit Sinha.

“A sixteen-year-old girl of a minority community was kidnapped by a group of people from Sepahijala district’s Balerdepa area on Sunday. Despite a complaint lodged, police personnel could not rescue the girl, triggering anger among the students,” he said during a press conference.

Roy Barman claimed a Congress worker, who was brutally tortured by BJP-backed goons in Badharghat Assembly constituency in West Tripura district is scared of returning home.

The police could not ensure the safety of the hapless person This is the state of affairs , he said.

Alleging that the situation is “worse than that of jungle raj”, the former state health minister said the BJP has “lost people’s trust and the party leaders have already smelt it”. That’s why it had to loot votes in the bye-election in three constituencies- Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar but it could not succeed in the Agartala Assembly segment , he said.

Roy Barman won the Agartala seat with a comfortable margin.

He urged the “like-minded parties to come together on a common platform to save democracy, lives and properties of the people”.

The appeal to bring together like-minded parties for the cause of democracy is noting to deal with the electoral alliance. The electoral understanding is a different issue , he said without specifying the exact plan of the Congress.

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty reacted to Congress’ appeal.

It is now clear that the Congress could do nothing alone. The grand old party is trying to give a mileage to the CPI (M) as it has been doing for several years. The BJP, banking on its good governance and organisational strength, will win the 2023 Assembly elections,” he said.

