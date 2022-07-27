Agartala: Tripura government has decided to hoist as many as 5.37 lakh national flags as part of the nationwide “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence and the country’s entry to the “Amrit Kal” as described by the Centre.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday virtually reviewed the preparations of the programme and directed the officials to ensure the forthcoming grand celebrations successful.

Speaking on the issue, Secretary Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs department Abhishek Chandra said, “We have so far received requisition of 5 lakh 45 thousand 477 national flags from the eighth district headquarters. Accordingly, the matter has been communicated to the concerned authorities for timely supply.”

According to the top official, altogether 5.37 lakh national flags will be sourced from the department of handloom, handicrafts and sericulture, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission and other central departments engaged in the work of stitching and textile preparations. All these flags will be made available between July 30 to August 06.

Apart from that, Self Help Groups working under Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission are asked to prepare 50,000 paper flags, 1,600 wall paintings, 200 table flags and 35 thousand stickers. All these will be used for the Independence Day celebrations, he added.

“We are also going for an extensive campaign across the state to make this event a grand success. Videos are being prepared, outreach programmes through ICE activities are afoot to make sure people willingly participate in the event. The Chief Minister has told all the officials to work effectively for the national program taken into hands by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Social organizations like NGOs, clubs and social welfare foundations will also be involved for better public participation.

