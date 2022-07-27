Agartala: Amid speculations of big bang reforms in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making rounds in the sphere of Tripura politics, party’s National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh on Tuesday chaired a slew of marathon meets till late night.

Santosh, who is on a two-day state visit purportedly for evaluation of the party’s strengths and weaknesses, has exchanged views with the MLAs, ministers, MPs, senior party functionaries, morcha heads and district presidents in phases.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sources said, “The party national general secretary has given a broad idea of the party’s future and discussed key areas pertaining to the improvement in organization. He laid emphasis on the strategies that could help the state BJP strengthen its web of organization in every booth and how to bring changes in inert areas. Specific tasks have been distributed and he will chair the party’s core committee meeting on Wednesday.”

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, “BL Santosh is a strong organizer. He had presented a brief note on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has asked all the party workers working in different levels of the organization to perform their duties keeping in mind the broader vision of the party.”

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on the other hand, described the meetings as “routine organizational work”.

“The crucial elections are ahead. Now is the time when the organization needs a big boost of enthusiasm and poll-oriented progress. This is why such meetings are held on regular intervals and this is nothing more than a routine brainstorming session,” said Dr Saha.

Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik also confronted the media persons with it being a routine “organizational meeting”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb while reacting to media questions said, “We have discussed how the BJP as a party will fulfil its pre-poll promises.”

Each of the political leaders had their own version of what transpired in the meeting and political analysts believe that a senior political leader like BL Santosh would not visit a state like Tripura just to review the organizational issues. To questions regarding Biplab Kumar Deb’s suspension from the saffron camp, some leaders maintained a conspicuous silence even as others rubbished it as a conspiracy to weaken the BJP.

“BJP is a big political party. Such petty stunts of running malicious campaigns against a strong leader can never break the unity that exists among us. These are all part of a political vendetta,” said Ratan Lal Nath.

Senior leaders like BJP’s central observer Vinod Sonkar did not make any comments on the meeting. However, the ambiguity may get cleared after the meeting of the party’s core committee slated to take place on Wednesday.

Also read | Tripura to hoist 5.37 tricolors to celebrate 75th I-Day

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









