Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar on Wednesday claimed that 90 percent of the Left’s committed voters failed to cast their votes in face of the large-scale rigging and intimidation by BJP activists. Sarkar also urged the workers to organize people across the state against the ruling forces that have “little respect for the democratic rights of people”.

Addressing the 4th annual conference of Tripura Hawkers’ Union, one of the 32 trade union bodies registered under Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Tripura state unit, Sarkar said, “The fight of 2023 assembly elections is going to be a conclusive one. The spirit of the electoral battle is to establish a government that is friendly to the deprived and downtrodden class unlike the ruling dispensation, which is more inclined to the owner class.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Slamming the ruling BJP for crippling the democratic values, Sarkar said, “The recently held by-elections left fresh scars on the democratic set up of the state. About 90 percent of the Left’s committed voters have been prevented from casting their votes. Even BJP voters were asked to return to their homes by the miscreants. The white band-wearing gang was given the responsibility to cast votes on behalf of genuine voters. Even a policeman en route to the polling station was inhumanly stabbed by the miscreants.”

The former Chief Minister also told present union members to expand their area of operation and stand beside people who are equally distressed.

“Exorbitant rise in prices of essentials, a broken rationing system, problems related to education and health have become a common problem in the state. Unemployment and inflation are at an all time high after the Modi government came to power. We all have to stand beside the unemployed youth because they are from our houses. They are the sons, daughters, brothers and sisters of our families. To make an impact, we need to organize people with their issues. We have to go to the villages and speak about the local issues otherwise the change that we are expecting would not be possible,” Sarkar said.

Also Read | Tripura BJP looks at big bang reforms amid brainstorming

Trending Stories









