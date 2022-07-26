Agartala: Tripura Police has tightened security build-up with additional deployment of Tripura state rifle troopers in select bordering regions where the movement of trained militants has been reported recently.

Amid reports of fresh recruitment drives being carried out by the proscribed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) Biswa Mohan faction, intelligence inputs about the movement of militants have already sent shockwaves across the state, especially in the hilly areas.

Police sources said such movements are not rare before Independence Day, but this time, the operation of the outlawed ultras seem to be specific.

Sources in the police department said, “A group of four to five NLFT trained cadres under the leadership of Tirti Kumar Molsom alias Thansa crossed the international borders from their hideout of Bangladesh through Ganganagar in Dhalai district of Tripura on July 21.”

According to available information, the group is now stationed at Ampi under the Gomati district. After infiltrating into the Indian territory, they have taken the Jungle route to reach Ampi via Mungiakami in Teliamura under the Khowai district.

“Unlike previous sightings, the NLFT cadres are seemingly moving forward strategically. They are heavily armed and may have entered the state with a specific operation in mind—could be anything like abduction, target killing or extortion”, said police.

However, deployment has been increased in the areas most vulnerable to militant activities. Intelligence agencies are also active in those areas to ensure that the militants could be traced as soon as possible.

Speaking on the issue, Superintendent of Police Ramesh Yadav said, “In regular intervals, we receive such reports. The TSR and police personnel have been pressed into action to avert any untoward incident”.

A top police official of Tripura Police said, “We have launched continuous operations to apprehend or neutralize them. We are after them. They have not been seen so far by anyone with weapons.”

Local sources said they were initially identified by the public at MK Para and Uday Singh Para of the Dhalai district.

