Agartala: Amid rife speculations about his future in BJP, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday broke his silence on the rumours of possible suspension from the party.

Deb said the public and the party would respond to malicious campaigns being run against him. Deb, who was out of the state for the last few days, returned to the state on Teuesday evening to attend the party’s state unit meeting chaired by BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh.

While speaking to media persons after his arrival, Deb said, “Those who are behind these campaigns have no idea about the basics of BJP. I have firm faith in my party and the people of the state.”

On being asked whether it was a conspiracy against him, he said. “I know no conspiracy; those involved in such activities have been shown the exit door already.”

The BJP has been reeling under a turmoil-like situation after Biplab Kumar Deb was relieved from the post of Chief Minister at the instance of the party’s high command. While the reason behind Deb’s resignation remains a mystery, suspense began to grow over Deb’s future role in the state BJP.

In the initial days, a theory was floated by the Deb loyalist that he would be retained for rebuilding the party. However, no development in that direction has been seen so far. Insiders said Deb would be sent to Rajya Sabha in place of CM Dr Manik Saha.

But since the past few days, political circles were agog with speculations of Deb’s suspension from the party. Deb, during his brief media interaction, also said, “The BJP is a party with a difference. This is the only party that sets a normal Karyakarta in the highest office. I have been given the responsibility of Tripura, I worked here, and I have served as the state chief minister. I am comfortable to shoulder any responsibility entrusted upon me.”

Earlier, Tripura BJP’s central observer on the issue said, “The BJP is a party of its workers, and if there is any robust decision, it would be taken considering the views of the organisation.”

Meanwhile, despite being contacted several times, senior party leaders declined to speak anything on the issue.

