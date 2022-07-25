Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha on Monday claimed that over a dozen of BJP legislators aggrieved at the role of the ruling party are in touch with the Congress.

Sinha said that a lot of political surprises are on the anvil but people have to wait for a few months to experience it practically.

Notably, the local Congress party office of Khowai came under attack after the recently held by-elections. Heavy damages were caused to the party office and a number of party supporters were assaulted allegedly by supporters of the BJP.

“Congress’s history of the movement is prolonged. For over a hundred years, Congress fought in the interest of the people and it will continue to do so. Political intimidation, physical assaults, and other muscle-flexing tactics can never prevent the spirit of Congress,” said Sinha.

He said, “Over a dozen of BJP MLAs are left in lurch within the party. They are feeling isolated from the mainstream organisation. All these MLAs are in talks with the Congress party. Within the next one month or so there will be radical changes in the political scenario of Tripura. It may happen as if the entire terror squad of the ruling party that keeps threatening people riding motorcycles will switch sides with the Congress.”

Sinha’s claims are indicative of major political realignment in state politics.

Meanwhile, Sinha physically inspected the condition of the fire-torned Congress Bhavan and assured of all the help for reconstruction. Sinha also exchanged views with the local Congress workers and discussed the revival of the party’s organisation.

