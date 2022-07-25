BL Santosh to visit Tripura, likely to appoint new state chief

Agartala: As suspense is deepening on who would take charge of the Tripura BJP, the party’s national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh will be visiting the state on July 26, reportedly to take a final call on the appointment.

If party sources are to be believed, the name of the new president may get declared during his stay, but if things do not take final shape, the final consensus would be made as soon as he reaches Delhi with the ground report.

Santosh, who is considered to be one of the party’s top brasses, is responsible for the party’s organisational affairs and is a part of the party’s all major decision-making bodies. He is often seen playing a key role in troubleshooting as well.

“When Tripura BJP was gripped by the first wave rebellion led by former minister Sudip Roy Barman, Santosh led from the front to quell the rumbling. After his visit, the differences within the party state unit were by and large settled, and ultimately Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha had to resign from the BJP,” a senior party source told EastMojo.

The situation, he said, may not be complicated, but internally, the party is yet to recover from the shock it received after the resignation of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Deb, who is a strongman politician in Tripura BJP, is yet to get a fresh assignment. Whether he will be given a major role in the party is a question haunting political observers.

Similarly, some fresh contenders for the party president post are also in the fray. Several senior leaders are waiting for their turn to serve in the post of party president.

At this juncture, Santosh’s visit is very crucial, he added. “The party, which appears to be off the track, needs a direction ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, otherwise, the party’s bright fortunes may get altered,” the party leader said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma were also in Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi individually before the meeting of CMs and Deputy CMs.

Party sources said Santosh’s schedule is tightly pegged with meetings with top brass, senior leaders and heads of morchas. “If not elections, views of all the senior leaders would certainly be taken into consideration before making any appointments this time to avert any conflict of interest ahead of the polls,” sources added.

