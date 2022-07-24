Agartala: University of Science and Technology Meghalaya on Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tripura University and Maharaja Bir Bikram University for knowledge sharing and collaborative efforts to create an atmosphere of educational integration among regional institutions.

The signing of MoUs was followed by an interactive session in the presence of eminent educationists of Tripura.

The event was organised under the banner of mission educational outreach Tripura Chapter by ERD Foundation Guwahati, the organisation that runs USTM.

Welcoming the participants, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, highlighted the higher education opportunity for the students of Tripura at USTM. “We are giving this opportunity to those students who have potential, but cannot go to other universities for higher education due to financial and other factors. We have qualified teachers, state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart classrooms with virtual teaching facility,” he stated.

He also said that USTM emphasises implementing the NEP-2020 with more flexible education for students with multiple entry and exit.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM and ERD Foundation Guwahati, said, “USTM has scaled new heights in a very short period. We have successfully attained Grade A from NAAC and secured our place among the top 200 institutions listed by NIRF (National Institute of Ranking Framework).”

In a detailed presentation, he stated that USTM is offering 30 fellowships, which are equivalent to free education in various programmes, including the Engineering and B Tech programme, at USTM for the underprivileged meritorious students of Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, Hoque said, “As a neighbouring state, we are trying to expand our educational outreach. Therefore, we are here to create awareness so that this information reaches the nook and corner of the state of Tripura.”

Under the educational outreach of USTM, more than 20 per cent of students of the total intake of the university are now availing of free education. Students from all the NE states are studying in USTM.

He said that ERD Foundation will expand its wings and set up educational institutions in Tripura. “In this regard, we will collaborate with the Government departments,” he added.

He also stated that USTM is emphasising research and development and will very soon establish a medical college and hospital.

Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, VC, Tripura University was the chief guest on the occasion and addressed the gathering with his encouraging speech. The programme was also addressed by Prof. Satyadeo Poddar, Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Bir Bikram University, Agartala.

