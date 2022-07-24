Big announcement for Tripura ADC ahead of 2023? Deputy CM meets PM

Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a spate of issues ranging from improving the rural infrastructure to the empowerment of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds crucial portfolios like Finance, Power, Rural Development, Science and Technology etc., apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the development-oriented works undertaken by the Tripura government after the BJP came to power in 2018.

During the meeting that lasted about an hour, Varma is said to have sought assistance from the Prime Minister regarding several under progress schemes. Speaking exclusively to EastMojo after the meeting, Dev Varma said, “The main issues that came up for discussion were rural development, finance and improving the rural connectivity in Tripura.”

On being asked whether there is any special development program approved by the Prime Minister, he said, “Schemes are drafted very carefully and it requires a lot of study. Certainly, some proposals are there and we shall wait for the right time to make things public.”

“Tripura Cabinet has already approved a decision to empower the TTAADC. During my meeting with the Prime Minister, we have discussed the challenges related to the implementation of the scheme and how fast it could be implemented,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Tripura cabinet gave the green signal to a proposal regarding increasing the strength of TTAADC from 28 to 50. Right now, the size of the council is 28, which is likely to be constituted with 50 members in the days to come.

For that, delimitation of the constituencies is needed to be done.

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that the meeting assumes political significance as well. With elections barely seven to eight months away, the ruling party seems to be preparing for big announcements to woo voters, and the central government’s assistance and approval for taking any major step is a must.

