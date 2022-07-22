Agartala: Miffed at the role of Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath over the transfer of two assistant professors from Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College, senior BJP legislator from Belonia, Arun Chandra Bhowmik, sought his removal from the cabinet.

Bhowmik said despite knowing that the college is suffering from an acute shortage of faculty members, two assistant professors had been transferred. “Arup Patari and Prabir Roy have been transferred arbitrarily. The minister knows very well how the college is suffering from insufficient teachers, and now two subject teachers for Physics and Education have been transferred. when I tried to convince him, he misbehaved with me over the phone,” said Bhowmik.

“As an education minister, his performance is disastrous, and he should be replaced by educated people like Speaker Ratan Chakraborty or Information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury,” the BJP legislator said.

Expressing sharp resentment, Bhowmik said, “As soon as I came to know about the transfer, I called him. As you know, Belonia is a bordering area, and most of the time, there are network issues, and we face a lot of disturbances while making calls. Generally, we talk loudly over the phone so the receiver hears everything. He took offence to the loud voice and replied that he would never do my work if I continued talking loudly. The way he behaved, it seemed that I was a subordinate officer in his office. Several other people are far more qualified than him, and the Chief Minister should consider his removal from the post.”

He also claimed that it was not the first time that he faced such humiliation at the hands of Nath. Bhowmik also claimed that if no actions are taken against him, he would go to Delhi and complain against Nath.

He further added, “If that did not work out, I would file a case in the High Court seeking CBI investigation against Nath for the disproportionate property. If required, I would file a case and complain against him to the party high command,” said Bhowmik.

