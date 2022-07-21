Agartala: After Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya also tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

“We noticed that Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has been suffering from fever since morning. We thought it is better to be sure whether he is suffering from Covid-19 or not, as he belongs to the highly-vulnerable age group. He tested positive in the rapid antigen test,” sources in Raj Bhavan told EastMojo.

He was immediately admitted to an isolation ward of a private hospital, sources said.

However, for official confirmation, EastMojo tried to connect with the Secretary to Tripura Governor, his personal Secretary, Governor’s Secretariat office, but none of the officials either confirmed the matter or ruled it out.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Making his health status public through a social media post, Saha requested his contacts to take necessary precautions, adding that he was completely fine and had no symptoms.

