Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha tested positive to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Making his health status public through a social media post, Dr Saha requested his contacts to take necessary precautions, adding that he was completely fine and had no symptoms.

“I’ve been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit & fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who’ve come in contact with me to take necessary precautions,” he wrote.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that the Covid situation in Tripura has once again turned grim with cases surging at a rapid pace. While the positivity rate stands at an alarming 10.86 per cent, the state recorded 365 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state’s Covid media bulletin, the highest single-day spike was recorded to be 477 on July 19. Sources in the health department said only six patients are hospitalized in critical condition while maximum of patients are in home isolation.

