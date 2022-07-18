Agartala: The Tripura government has set up a biomedical waste treatment facility in Debendra Chandra Nagar, located on the outskirts of Agartala city, to ensure the scientific disposal of hospital waste.

This is only the second such facility in the northeast, said an official of the Tripura State Pollution Control Board. The other such facility is in Assam.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo, Bishu Karmakar, Member Secretary, Tripura Pollution Board, said, “The construction is almost complete and the facility will be inaugurated soon. Waste materials from all state hospitals will be brought there for scientific disposal. Apart from that, a total of 20 incinerators are also being installed in different hospitals, where higher quantities of liquid wastes are produced. All the district hospitals and some of the sub-divisional hospitals will come under the purview of this project.”

According to Karmakar, before the installation of these facilities, the waste materials were disposed of using the “deep burial” method. “Deep burial is also a certified method of disposal but the new method is scientifically more accurate and recommended,” said Karmakar.

“We are also installing seven ETPs (Effluent Treatment Plant) in seven places for effective management of the liquid residuals coming out of hospitals. Through all these new facilities, Tripura will be the second state in the Northeast to adopt the scientific-disposal system of biomedical waste after Assam. In Guwahati, such facilities are already available,” said Karmakar.

There are altogether 23 sub-divisional and eight district hospitals across the state that produce biomedical waste. Besides, an incinerator has already been installed in the main referral hospital of the state GBP.

