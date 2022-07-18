Agartala: Newly elected Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Monday said that he would soon host a meeting of like-minded opposition parties to lay the foundation for a grand alliance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

The former BJP minister in the Biplab Kumar Deb-led cabinet was speaking to media persons after a brief meeting with CPI-M politburo member and Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar at Tripura State Legislative Assembly during the presidential elections.

Speaking to media persons, Barman said, “I am here to extend my gratitude to him. He is one of the senior political leaders who visited me when I was admitted to the hospital. At that time I was not in the condition to interact with him. Since I have got the opportunity to extend my thanks, I met him at his chamber”.

Barman said that some political issues also came up for discussion during the short meeting. “Certainly, issues related to the present political situation also came up for discussion during the talks,” he added.

On his proposal of the united opposition, Barman said, “I will soon host a meeting of the political parties that are not with the government of course.”

Meanwhile, a total of 59 MLAs out of 60 from the BJP, IPFT, CPI-M and the Congress cast their votes to elect the 15th president of India.

IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, who had resigned from his MLA post, did not participate in the elections. Although Debbarman submitted his resignation to the assembly speaker, his letter has not been accepted yet, citing some technical issues.

However, Debbarma has never participated in the proceedings of the state assembly since he had intended to surrender his membership in the state assembly.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and MP Rebati Tripura, however, cast their votes in New Delhi.

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that the BJP has lost a significant vote of Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. After Chief Minister Manik Saha resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP, the lone seat has been lying vacant.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the NDA candidate would certainly emerge victorious in the elections and he has no doubts about that. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma also said that the NDA candidate would win the elections without any hassle.

Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar said people must wait for the results. “MLAs and MPs of all the political parties have cast their votes. I would like to reserve my comments for the day of results,” he told reporters after polls.

