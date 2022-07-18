Tripura awaits Bangladesh's nod to reopen border haats

Agartala: The Tripura government is waiting for a green signal from Bangladesh to reopen two border haats, which have remained shut for almost two years now.

Both the border haats were closed immediately after the first wave of the Covid pandemic, officials of Tripura Industries and Commerce Department told EastMojo.

Swapna Debnath, Director Tripura Industries and Commerce Department, said, “We have already received all the necessary clearances from the Government of India. Accordingly, the orders have been forwarded to the Additional District Magistrates of the districts concerned, where the border haats are located. The district administration has informed us that they have taken up the issue with their Bangladesh counterpart but yet to receive any positive response.”

She said, “In Meghalaya, border haats have started functioning gradually. We also want that the border haats start functioning as soon as possible. From our end, all the necessary approvals have been granted and we are ready,” said Debnath.

There are altogether two such trade points in Indo-Bangla border that have been identified as Srinagar-Chhagalnaiya in South Tripura and Kamalasagar-Tarapur in Sepahijala district.

Vishwasree B, District Magistrate Sepahijala district, said, “The Additional District Magistrate heads the border haat managements committee. After Meghalaya border haat was opened, we have been consistently corresponding with the Bangladesh authorities to reopen the border haats. Once Bangladesh authorities show a green light to our proposal of reopening, a joint official visit will be organized and subsequently, the border haat will be opened again.”

Apart from the two existing border haats, Tripura is also planning to open two more such trade points in North Tripura (Dharmanagar) and Dhalai (Kamalpur) district.

“The foundation stone for the Kamalpur border haat have already been laid. We are ready for the Dharmanagar one also. As soon as we get time from the dignitaries arriving from Bangladesh, the foundation stone-laying ceremony will be organised,” Director of Industries and Commerce department said.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Bishalgarh, under whose jurisdiction the Kamalasagar Border Haat comes, said that since March 2020 the border Haats had been closed down. There are altogether 49 vendors in the border haat. The Srinagar Haat has remained closed since March and the number of vendors is also almost similar.

