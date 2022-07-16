Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday said the state government is contemplating retaining the retired specialist doctors on a fixed pay basis to overhaul the healthcare delivery mechanism in the state.

Dr Saha said the vast experience they have gathered in their long service in the health department certainly has a great value. Their presence in the health system will act as an advantage for the government and at the same time fill the dearth of specialist doctors.

“The issue is under consideration. We are planning to re-appoint the retired specialist doctors to primarily fill up the gap. Apart from that, Tripura Health Services will also be amended very shortly which will open new windows of opportunities for junior doctors. They will get the scope of pursuing specialist and super-specialist degrees due to this ambitious amendment on the cards,” said Dr Saha while addressing the inaugural function of two health facilities altogether at Boxanagar.

Dr Saha inaugurated the new primary health centre located in Motinagar and also inaugurated the new building of Boxanagar community health centre; both in the Sepahijala district of Tripura. The maxillofacial surgeon-turned-politician during his address repeatedly urged the health workers and patients to build a strong health system in the state.

He said, “Inaugurating new buildings and coming up with new infrastructure can never develop the healthcare delivery system of a state. It is the participation of healthcare workers and the support of patients that make a health system different.”

Urging the people to keep faith in the doctors posted in the hospitals of their area, Dr Saha said, “People have enormous propensity to get shifted to an urban health facility in emergencies. In all cases, this is not a wise decision. The doctors in face of local pressure had to refer patients who could be cured in a rural hospital. People should understand that the doctors are here to help you and they are all equally qualified and good performers at the professional level.”

The Chief Minister also admitted that some lacunas still exist in the system. “We know, there are some shortfalls. I would suggest that healthcare workers and doctors be generous towards the patients who arrive seeking treatment. They are your people. All should develop the spirit that we come from the same state, and our motive is overall development,” he added. Dr Saha also warned of imposing strict enforcement for the violation of the Covid appropriate behaviours.

“The Covid graph is rising again. All are requested to wear the masks and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. But, no one is paying any attention. If the Covid graphs follow the same trend, the government needs to use force and penalise violators, which again draws a critical response from people. The use of masks has almost become like the use of helmets. The motorcycle riders wear helmets to avoid fines while the law is framed to safeguard the rider from fatal accidents,” he said on a humorous note.

