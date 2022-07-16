Agartala: About 35 students of Dayaram Karbari Junior Basic English Medium School of Chawmanu under the Dhalai district of Tripura fell ill after taking food served during the mid-day meal on Saturday.

Local sources said the students started complaining of belly cramps, weakness, vomiting and nausea. Soon after the incident, they were shifted to a local primary health centre for treatment.

Speaking on the issue, local MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma informed EastMojo that 35 patients of Dayaram Karbari Para Junior Basic English medium school fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal food. “I have been informed by the school authorities that the students of standards 1, 2 and 3 had consumed their food in the first place. The school did not receive any complaints from them. It was the students of class IV and V who fell ill soon after consuming the food,” said Chakma.

The MLA also said, “Initially I am told that the government stock for mid-day meal got emptied on Saturday and that is why the teachers procured lentils from the local market. It could be one of the reasons behind the problem.”

However, the situation is under control now. Among 35 students, only seven are still admitted to the hospital while the rest of the others are discharged after primary treatment.

“All the students are stable. Those who are under medical observation have also improved a lot after the medication but due to their weakness, they are still in the hospital. If their health conditions improve further, they will be discharged tomorrow in all likelihood,” said a source in the district health department.

He said, “Instructions have been passed from the top level to collect the samples of the food served in the school. Samples of vegetables, Cooked Khichdi and other related things have been collected which will be stored at the Chief Medical Officer’s office. On Monday, the samples will be sent to Agartala for testing. Only after tests, the main reason behind this mass illness could be ascertained.”

However, both the doctor and the MLA admitted that it was a case of food poisoning but before the necessary tests nothing could be said with conviction.

