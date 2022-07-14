Agartala: Three workers who were assigned the cleaning of an abandoned septic tank died of asphyxia while another person is under treatment in critical condition at Sabroom’s Damdama under South Tripura district. Locals said the tank was not being used by the owners for a long time.

Four workers were hired to clean the tank to make it reusable. When one of them entered the tank and fell unconscious, three others jumped in to rescue him. One-by-one, the others also fainted because of the toxicity inside the tank.

On being informed, fire brigade officials reached the spot and rescued the workers. They were taken to the Sabroom hospital. Only one of the four workers could escape the death trap and his condition is said to be critical. The doctors declared three of them “brought dead”.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Kalam Sheikh (29), Saidul Islam (19) – both residents of Dhubri, Assam – and 40-year-old Bhajan Singh from Sabroom. The injured person has been identified as Ratan Dey, 28.

Speaking on the issue, SDPO Sabroom Salpa Kumar Jamatia said, “The workers were working at the residence of Supradeep Dey, a policeman.”

On being asked whether any safety gear was used by the workers or not, the SDPO said, “As per the preliminary reports, the workers did not use any safety gear and none of the family members was in the house.”

Sub-divisional Magistrate Sabroom Devdas Debbarma said, “The locals first spotted the incident and raised an alarm. The police are doing their job”.

