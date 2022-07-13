Agartala: A recently concluded mass screening at the drug rehabilitation centres in and around Agartala city revealed an alarming prevalence of HIV infection among injectable drug users.

Tripura AIDS Control Society, in collaboration with NGOs, conducted the screening at 14 drug rehabilitation centres run by different social organizations and was surprised to find 182 under-treatment patients test positive for HIV.

The total number of persons screened stands at around 700, top sources in Tripura AIDS control society said on the condition of anonymity. Apart from that, the society has also conducted targeted screenings in schools and colleges as per the instructions of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“We have identified 108 schools that have infected patients. Total number of cases found HIV positive in schools stands at 211, among whom 122 were found to be active users of injectable drugs. Screenings have also been done in colleges and the number of active patients found in colleges stood at 36,” the source said.

He said some people have also been found infected with the Hepatitis C virus.

“This special screening drive was undertaken at the instance of Tripura government to identify HIV infected patients due to use of injectable drugs. The drive continued for all of June and 14 drug rehabilitation centers located in Sadar, Jirania, and other adjoining areas of Agartala were targeted on priority basis,” he added.

It worthy to be mentioned here that once upon a time, North Tripura district was considered to be the hotspot of HIV infection due to high propensity of injectable drug use in that area. But as the vicious trap of drugs expanded its footprints in the urban areas of Agartala, West Tripura District is now the new epicenter of HIV infection.

On being asked what steps are being taken to fight the problem, the source said, “An antiretroviral treatment facility is being installed in GBP hospital, Agartala. The process will be completed very shortly. Apart from that arrangements for anti-opioid substitute treatment for drug users is also being developed in Agartala,” the source added.

