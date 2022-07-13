Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who also holds the Science and Technology technology portfolio, on Tuesday said state-run rural schools that have started teaching science with related experiments have recorded high footfalls of students.

According to him, Tripura Biotechnology Council played an anchor role in making this happen with its innovative project: the DNA club. Dev Varman said, “Science should never remain confined to seminars and conclaves. Students should realise with their experience that our daily activities are also driven by science.”

Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma distributes certificates among schools after a workshop on DNA club at Parivesh Bhavan conference room, Agartala.

Fifty schools selected for the project are eligible for a financial assistance of up to Rs 1.25 lakh for the procurement of laboratory apparatus. Subsequently, funds are also allotted for conducting the experiments in the schools.

Speaking on the issue, Anjan Das, project officer, Tripura State Biotechnology Council, “What we have seen in our reviews done in regular intervals, students, in rural schools where DNA clubs are introduced, avoid bunking classes. The footfalls of students have gone up significantly in the last three years.”

This year, 30 new schools have been inducted, which took the total strength of DNA club schools to 50. “We give a list of 20 basic science experiments comprising sugar level tests in urine, blood grouping, mushroom cultivation, osmosis etc. that can be done very quickly at the school level under the guidance of the coordinating teacher.

“In their feedback, the teachers informed us that this DNA club program has become extremely popular among the students. We have also introduced a provision of providing an additional fund of Rs 25,000 from the second year for a successful continuation of the program given the initial success”, he added.

Apart from experiments, students are also given a chance to visit biodiversity-rich spots and have practical experience on how science makes a big difference in people’s life.

